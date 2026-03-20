Here's Why BlackBerry (BB) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.22, marking a -2.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company have depreciated by 3.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.84%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackBerry in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 9, 2026. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $538.01 million. These totals would mark changes of +650% and -6.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, BlackBerry possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BlackBerry has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.2 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.