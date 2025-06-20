Here's Why BlackBerry (BB) Fell More Than Broader Market

BlackBerry (BB) closed at $4.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

The cybersecurity software and services company's shares have seen an increase of 11.63% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.1 per share and a revenue of $521 million, representing changes of +400% and -9.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, BlackBerry possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackBerry's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.94.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

