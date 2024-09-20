Here's Why BlackBerry (BB) Fell More Than Broader Market

BlackBerry (BB) closed the latest trading day at $2.38, indicating a -1.65% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company witnessed a gain of 2.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 26, 2024. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $608 million, indicating changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BlackBerry presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

