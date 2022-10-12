Here's Why Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Can Afford Some Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Blackbaud's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Blackbaud had debt of US$939.8m, up from US$545.0m in one year. However, it does have US$29.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$910.7m.

A Look At Blackbaud's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Blackbaud had liabilities of US$994.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.11b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$29.0m as well as receivables valued at US$149.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.93b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.69b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Blackbaud can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Blackbaud wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 10%, to US$1.0b. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Blackbaud had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$4.7m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$15m. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Blackbaud that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

