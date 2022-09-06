Here's Why BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2022, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings had US$1.05b of debt, up from US$762.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$163.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$885.7m. NYSE:BJ Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

A Look At BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings had liabilities of US$2.48b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.05b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$163.7m and US$204.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.17b.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has a market capitalization of US$9.91b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.6 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has increased its EBIT by 8.3% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

