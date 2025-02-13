Here's Why Bitcoin Could Soon Get a Big Boost

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BITCOIN) surged in value after Donald Trump's election win back in November. But that momentum has slowed recently, and the popular cryptocurrency has struggled to climb above the $100,000 mark again and stay there. This could be a sign of some apprehension in the markets about Trump's prposed tariffs and their effect on the economy.

But a catalyst could be coming soon to generate some excitement and possibly lead to more buying. And that's the launch of a Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

BlackRock plans to launch Bitcoin ETP in Europe

According to a report from Bloomberg, top asset management firm BlackRock is looking at launching a Bitcoin ETP in Europe soon. It would be the first European crypto ETP, and it could lead to many more such ETPs. Something like that happened in the U.S. last year when many Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave its approval.

ETFs and ETPs are slightly different, but ultimately they both give crypto investors an easy way to gain exposure to Bitcoin. And the important takeaway is that this could be a huge opportunity for the European markets. The launch of Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. helped spark a crypto rally last year. Something similar could happen in Europe.

More catalysts could be coming

The value of Bitcoin largely depends on retail sentiment and how optimistic investors are that crypto will become widely used. That makes it hard to predict Bitcoin's price at any given point in the future. But positive crypto-related news can help fuel investor excitement.

Trump has been bullish on crypto, and under his administration, the SEC has launched a crypto task force "dedicated to developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets," the agency said in a statement. If more clarity is the result and gives crypto greater legitimacy, it could be another catalyst this year. Improved regulation could bring in more investors and also add stability.

Is now the time to buy Bitcoin?

But it might not be all smooth sailing for crypto in 2025. The impact of tariffs, trade wars, and lingering inflation might weigh on the economy. Bitcoin has done well when economic conditions are strong, but when interest rates began to rise in 2022 and the economy wasn't looking so great, the value of Bitcoin plunged.

Economic uncertainty might derail Bitcoin this year. But the good news might be enough to mitigate the worst of it.

For investors who remain bullish on crypto and are willing to hang on through the uncertainty, the current slowdown may be an opportunity to build up a small position in Bitcoin. But don't be surprised if 2025 turns out to be a volatile year.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $344,352 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,103 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $543,649!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.