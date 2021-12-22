Here's Why BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does BioSig Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In September 2021, BioSig Technologies had US$18m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$27m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 8 months from September 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is BioSig Technologies' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:BSGM Debt to Equity History December 22nd 2021

Whilst it's great to see that BioSig Technologies has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$433k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 11%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For BioSig Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, BioSig Technologies shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

BioSig Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$84m and burnt through US$27m last year, which is 32% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is BioSig Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

BioSig Technologies is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. While its increasing cash burn wasn't too bad, its cash runway does leave us rather nervous. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. On another note, BioSig Technologies has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

