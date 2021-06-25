Here's Why BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is BioNTech's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 BioNTech had €150.5m of debt, an increase on €19.5m, over one year. However, it does have €892.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €741.5m.

How Healthy Is BioNTech's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BNTX Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BioNTech had liabilities of €1.31b falling due within a year, and liabilities of €374.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €892.0m in cash and €2.40b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has €1.60b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that BioNTech has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that BioNTech has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, BioNTech turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of €1.3b. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BioNTech can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While BioNTech has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last year, BioNTech burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that BioNTech has net cash of €741.5m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with BioNTech's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example BioNTech has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



