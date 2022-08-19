Here's Why Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Biogen's Debt?

As you can see below, Biogen had US$7.28b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$4.80b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.48b. NasdaqGS:BIIB Debt to Equity History August 19th 2022

How Healthy Is Biogen's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Biogen had liabilities of US$5.02b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$8.20b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.80b and US$2.00b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.42b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Biogen has a huge market capitalization of US$31.4b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Biogen has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.71. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 12.1 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, Biogen grew its EBIT by 5.1% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Biogen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Biogen generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 83% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, Biogen's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Zooming out, Biogen seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Biogen that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

