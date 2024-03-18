Here's Why Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest market close, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reached $219.40, with a +0.04% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Biogen Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.48, signifying a 2.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.32 billion, down 5.66% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.48 per share and a revenue of $9.47 billion, signifying shifts of +5.16% and -3.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Biogen Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Biogen Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Biogen Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.2.

We can also see that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

