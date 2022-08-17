Here's Why Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Biofrontera Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Biofrontera last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$32m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$24m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 16 months as of June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqCM:BFRI Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

How Well Is Biofrontera Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that Biofrontera increased its cash burn by 302% over the last year. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 24% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Biofrontera Raise Cash?

Given the trajectory of Biofrontera's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Biofrontera's cash burn of US$24m is about 89% of its US$27m market capitalisation. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is Biofrontera's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Biofrontera's revenue growth was relatively promising. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Biofrontera you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

