Here's Why BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) standing at $1.58, reflecting a +1.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 333.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45.32 million, reflecting a 33.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.79 per share and a revenue of $172.36 million, signifying shifts of -97.5% and +11.08%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.