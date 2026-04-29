Here's Why BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Fell More Than Broader Market

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $3.82, demonstrating a -7.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.57%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 20.43% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $31.28 million, indicating a 10.01% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.3 per share and a revenue of $143.6 million, representing changes of +63.41% and +12.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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