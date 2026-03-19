Here's Why BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Fell More Than Broader Market

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed the most recent trading day at $3.73, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.09% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.06, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $31.28 million, indicating a 10.01% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.3 per share and a revenue of $143.6 million, demonstrating changes of +63.41% and +12.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20% lower. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.