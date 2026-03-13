Here's Why BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Fell More Than Broader Market

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $3.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.23% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $31.28 million, reflecting a 10.01% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.3 per share and a revenue of $143.6 million, representing changes of +63.41% and +12.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20% lower. Right now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BBAI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.