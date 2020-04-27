Here's Why Big Bank Stocks are Rising Monday

What happened

The stock market is starting the week on a high note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index both up by approximately 1.5% at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

While the overall market is strong, the financial sector is one of its best-performing parts. All of the "big four" banks are handily outperforming the broader averages -- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were both higher by 5%, Citigroup (NYSE: C) was up by more than 7%, and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had risen by more than 4% on the day.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Monday's action seems to be fueled by optimism that the U.S. economy is slowly starting to reopen. Several states have begun to open types of businesses, and more are planned for the near future.

Bank stocks have been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic shutdown. There has been a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to loan defaults -- if the pandemic lasts for longer than expected, it could lead to a massive wave of consumers and businesses unable to pay their debts. All of these banks added billions to their loan-loss reserves during the first quarter, and it's simply too early to tell how bad things will get.

What's more, interest rates have plunged to record lows, and this is likely to put a squeeze on bank profit margins. On Monday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose by nearly seven basis points to 0.662%, which is likely to help bank stocks.

Now what

We're a long way from being out of the woods on the coronavirus crisis, but we're finally starting to see signs that things are going to return to some sense of normalcy sooner rather than later. And bank investors are understandably happy to see it.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of America

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bank of America wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Bank of America. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.