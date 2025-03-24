Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the latest trading day at $525.85, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.77% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.28%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 9.02% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.81, down 7.32% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $92.21 billion, indicating a 2.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.25 per share and a revenue of $375.33 billion, indicating changes of -7.95% and +1.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.55% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Berkshire Hathaway B presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.86, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

