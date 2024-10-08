Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest market close, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) reached $453.80, with a +0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.45%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.33% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 4.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Berkshire Hathaway B will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.57, marking a 7.86% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $96.62 billion, up 3.66% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.72 per share and a revenue of $368.44 billion, representing changes of +14.78% and +1.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Berkshire Hathaway B holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.21.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.