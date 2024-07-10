Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $413.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.18%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.49% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 5.14% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Berkshire Hathaway B will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.10, signifying a 10.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $97.31 billion, indicating a 5.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.71 per share and revenue of $368.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +1.09%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.95. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.46 for its industry.

One should further note that BRK.B currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

