Here's Why BellRing Brands (BRBR) Fell More Than Broader Market

BellRing Brands (BRBR) ended the recent trading session at $26.69, demonstrating a -2.34% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 11.53% lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 44.83% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $516.28 million, indicating a 3.12% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion, indicating changes of -8.29% and +4.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% lower. BellRing Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BellRing Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.83.

We can additionally observe that BRBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.96 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 201, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

