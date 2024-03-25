Here's Why Beazer Homes (BZH) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Beazer Homes (BZH) ending at $31.32, denoting a -0.6% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.31% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 7.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 8.52% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Beazer Homes will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.91, showcasing a 19.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $572.07 million, up 5.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.5% and +9.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Beazer Homes boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Beazer Homes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.9, which means Beazer Homes is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

