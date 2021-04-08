Here's Why Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Baxter International's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Baxter International had US$6.13b of debt, up from US$5.35b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$3.73b in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.40b.

How Strong Is Baxter International's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BAX Debt to Equity History April 8th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Baxter International had liabilities of US$3.33b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$7.96b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.73b as well as receivables valued at US$2.08b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.49b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Baxter International shares are worth a very impressive total of US$43.0b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Baxter International's net debt is only 0.89 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 14.0 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the other side of the story is that Baxter International saw its EBIT decline by 5.7% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Baxter International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Baxter International recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Baxter International's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its EBIT growth rate does undermine this impression a bit. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Baxter International commonly do use debt without problems. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Baxter International takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Baxter International that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

