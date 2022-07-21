Here's Why Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Trims Sales & Earnings View

A challenging operating environment and inflationary pressure are making things tough for Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI. Despite undertaking concerted efforts to tide over the unwarranted situation, these factors compelled management to trim the second quarter and fiscal 2022 sales and earnings view.



Bath & Body Works now expects second-quarter sales to decline between 6% and 7% from the year-ago period. It now envisions full-year sales to be down in the range of mid to high single digit. The current projection is significantly down from what management had earlier forecast. The retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps/sanitizers had previously guided a low single-digit percentage increase in both the second quarter and full-year sales.



This Columbus, OH-based company now anticipates second-quarter earnings from continuing operations in the bracket of 40-42 cents a share, sharply down from its prior view of 60-65 cents. The current projection suggests a significant decline from earnings of 77 cents a share reported in the year-ago quarter. Bath & Body Works currently expects its full-year operating income rate as a percentage of sales to be in the mid-teens range.



Despite the headwinds, management highlighted that Bath & Body Works is performing above pre-pandemic levels. Sarah Nash, executive chair and interim CEO, said, “Our team is executing well, and our agility and clean inventory position allow the company to effectively adapt to changing consumer demand and preferences. We will continue to leverage our vertically integrated supply chain to mitigate risk and chase winners. We are focused on driving improved merchandise margins and pursuing aggressive options to control costs and combat inflationary pressures.”



Shares of Bath & Body Works have declined significantly in the past six months. In the said period, this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock has fallen 44.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 15%.



