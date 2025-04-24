Here's Why Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Barrick Gold (GOLD) standing at $19.41, reflecting a +1.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 1.29% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Barrick Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 52.63% increase from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $14.97 billion, demonstrating changes of +25.4% and +15.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Barrick Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 15.6% increase. Barrick Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Barrick Gold is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.59.

We can also see that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.