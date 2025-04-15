Here's Why Barrick Gold (GOLD) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Barrick Gold (GOLD) ending at $20.32, denoting a -0.44% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

The gold and copper mining company's stock has climbed by 6.41% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Barrick Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 52.63% increase from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $14.97 billion, which would represent changes of +26.19% and +15.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.66% higher. Barrick Gold presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Barrick Gold is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.87. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

We can also see that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.63.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

