Here's Why Banner Corporation's (NASDAQ:BANR) CEO Compensation Is The Least Of Shareholders' Concerns

Performance at Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has been reasonably good and CEO Mark Grescovich has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 28 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Mark Grescovich Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Banner Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.7m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 17% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$839k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.4m. This suggests that Banner remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Mark Grescovich holds US$5.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$839k US$815k 31% Other US$1.8m US$1.5m 69% Total Compensation US$2.7m US$2.3m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. In Banner's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Banner Corporation's Growth Numbers

Banner Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 21% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 5.3% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Banner Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 6.0% over three years, Banner Corporation has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Banner that investors should look into moving forward.

