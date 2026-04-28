Here's Why Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $125.76, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

The stock of web search company has risen by 20.08% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.92% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 18, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.87, reflecting a 26.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.66 billion, indicating a 4.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.21 per share and a revenue of $20.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.46% and +10.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Baidu Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 16.28% downward. At present, Baidu Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Baidu Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.59. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.98 for its industry.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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