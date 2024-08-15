Here's Why AZZ (AZZ) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with AZZ (AZZ) standing at $77.37, reflecting a +0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.34%.

The the stock of electrical equipment maker has fallen by 10.33% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.88%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, AZZ is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.79%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $409.47 million, showing a 2.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.94 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, signifying shifts of +9.05% and +4.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower within the past month. At present, AZZ boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.24, which means AZZ is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that AZZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.