Here's Why Azul (AZUL) Stock Plummets 86% in the Past 90 Days

Shares of Azul AZUL have tumbled 85.8% compared with the industry’s 62.3% decline in the past three months.



Echoing the plight of most of its peers, Azul has been badly affected by deflated air-travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, which dimmed its earnings prospects in the process.

Azul reported wider-than-expected loss for first-quarter 2020, mainly due to the coronavirus-induced drop in demand. With capacity expansion outpacing traffic growth, consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) deteriorated 90 basis points to 81% in the quarter.

Moreover, due to waning travel demand, Azul reported a 90% decline in consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs).Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) dropped 87.7%. Meanwhile, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 15.6 percentage points to 68.8%.Similarly, the first-quarter load factor of Latin American carrier Copa Holdings CPA, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), contracted 190 basis points to 81.5%.

For the April-June period, Azul expects to reduce 75-85% of capacity year over year. In May and June, the company expects a net cash burn rate of R$3-R$4 million per day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock’s current-year loss is pegged at 30 cents per share. While the same consensus mark was of earnings of $2.3 per share 60 days ago. This estimate revision in the opposite direction is indicative of the pessimism surrounding the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock.

Due to the ongoing unprecedented crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, a high proportion of employees at Azul as well as at its Zacks Rank #3 Latin American rival Gol Linhas GOL is on forced unpaid leave. Moreover, per a Reuters report, another Zacks #3 Ranked South-American carrier, LATAM Airlines Group LTM, will lay off its workforce by 1400 due to prevalent situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.