Here's Why Axsome Therapeutics Fell 20.4% in the First Half of 2020

What happened

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) declined more than 20% in the first six months of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The plunge was significantly worse than the 4% drop of the S&P 500 in that span, but investors shouldn't be too alarmed.

The stock's poor performance thus far in 2020 can be chalked up to two factors. First (and primarily), the stock ended 2019 at an all-time high, which suggests shares are simply cooling off a bit. Second, Axsome Therapeutics announced mixed results for its lead drug candidate in an important clinical trial. Can the pharma stock rebound before the end of the year?

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Axsome Therapeutics was easily one of the best investments of 2019, with a gain of 3,570%. The epic leap was driven by a combination of promising results from the pipeline and the general obscurity of the company. But as investors have found out the hard way, the meteoric rise last year also set the stage for a sizable correction in 2020.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics slid from the beginning of the year through March stemming from a predictable cooling off and the broader market uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. However, on the final day of March, the development-stage company announced disappointing results from the STRIDE-1 phase 3 trial of AXS-05.

After AXS-05 emerged victorious in a late-stage study of major depressive disorder (MDD), investors penciled in a victory lap in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). But the drug candidate failed to meet primary endpoints in the STRIDE-1 study compared to an active comparator. The results forced investors to reconsider their rosy expectations for the asset, although a second phase 3 trial is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

Now what

Despite the setback in TRD, the future appears bright. Axsome Therapeutics is poised to earn regulatory approval for AXS-05 in MDD and AXS-07 in migraine in the next year or so. It also recently earned Breakthrough Therapy designation for AXS-05 in Alzheimer's disease agitation, for which there are no approved treatments.

The company's asset diversity has no doubt played a role in the stock's rapid recovery. As of the first week of July, shares are down 18% since the beginning of 2020. Investors just have to remember that earning marketing approval and successfully executing market launch activities will be crucial to the company's success.

10 stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Axsome Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Maxx Chatsko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.