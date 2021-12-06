Here's Why Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Can Afford Some Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Avalon GloboCare's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Avalon GloboCare had debt of US$4.35m, up from US$3.29m in one year. However, it does have US$532.3k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$3.82m.

A Look At Avalon GloboCare's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:AVCO Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Avalon GloboCare had liabilities of US$4.54m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.00m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$532.3k and US$93.3k worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.91m.

Since publicly traded Avalon GloboCare shares are worth a total of US$81.6m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Avalon GloboCare will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Avalon GloboCare reported revenue of US$1.4m, which is a gain of 6.4%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Avalon GloboCare produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$9.7m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$4.7m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Avalon GloboCare has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

