Here's Why Avalanche's Cryptocurrency Is Surging Today

What happened

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up big in today's trading despite bearish pressure impacting the broader cryptocurrency space. The token was up roughly 13% over the previous 24-hour period as of 4 p.m. ET.

Ava Labs CEO and Avalanche founder Emin Gun Sirer announced a new partnership with consulting and financial advisory firm Deloitte on Nov. 16 that will involve building disaster relief software platforms on the Avalanche blockchain. It was the latest sign that the blockchain network and its Avax token are seeing rapidly strong adoption and investment.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Emin Gun Sirer's announcement that Ava Labs is working with Deloitte and using Avalanche to improve the security, speed, and accuracy of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding has helped spur big gains for the network's cryptocurrency. The Close As You Go platform is built on the Avalanche blockchain and will provide government officials with a secure, low-cost system that will hopefully minimize fraud and waste thanks to improved transparency. The Avax token is now up roughly 26% over the last seven days of trading.

Now what

Avalanche is a competitor to Ethereum. It provides a blockchain network for building decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Users spend its Avax tokens in order to facilitate services and transactions. Deloitte is a major provider of financial advisory and consulting services, and the company opting to build projects on Avalanche is a promising sign. If more major projects continue to be built on the Avalanche blockchain, that should work to drive the price of the Avax token higher.

Avalanche now has a market capitalization of roughly $23.7 billion, and it ranks as the twelfth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

10 stocks we like better than Avalanche

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Avalanche wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.