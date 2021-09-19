Here's Why Audacy (NYSE:AUD) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Audacy's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Audacy had US$1.73b of debt in June 2021, down from US$1.83b, one year before. However, it does have US$44.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.68b.

How Strong Is Audacy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:AUD Debt to Equity History September 19th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Audacy had liabilities of US$206.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.48b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$44.7m in cash and US$244.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.39b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$472.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Audacy would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 0.80 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 14.7 hit our confidence in Audacy like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, Audacy's EBIT was down 54% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Audacy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Audacy's free cash flow amounted to 33% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

To be frank both Audacy's EBIT growth rate and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. Having said that, its ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow isn't such a worry. Considering all the factors previously mentioned, we think that Audacy really is carrying too much debt. To us, that makes the stock rather risky, like walking through a dog park with your eyes closed. But some investors may feel differently. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Audacy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

