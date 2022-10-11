Here's Why Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Atmos Energy's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Atmos Energy had US$7.91b of debt, up from US$7.31b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$497.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$7.41b.

A Look At Atmos Energy's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Atmos Energy had liabilities of US$3.26b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.13b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$497.4m as well as receivables valued at US$375.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$11.5b.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$14.0b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Strangely Atmos Energy has a sky high EBITDA ratio of 5.2, implying high debt, but a strong interest coverage of 10.5. So either it has access to very cheap long term debt or that interest expense is going to grow! Notably Atmos Energy's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Atmos Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Atmos Energy saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Atmos Energy's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But on the bright side, its interest cover is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. It's also worth noting that Atmos Energy is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Atmos Energy's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Atmos Energy (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

