Here's Why Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation's (NASDAQ:AUB) CEO Compensation Is The Least Of Shareholders' Concerns

Under the guidance of CEO John Asbury, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 04 May 2021. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has a market capitalization of US$3.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.9m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 19% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$827k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.4m. From this we gather that John Asbury is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, John Asbury also holds US$5.3m worth of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$827k US$780k 28% Other US$2.1m US$1.7m 72% Total Compensation US$2.9m US$2.5m 100%

On an industry level, around 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation's Growth

NasdaqGS:AUB CEO Compensation April 28th 2021

Over the past three years, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 21% per year. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Atlantic Union Bankshares you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

