Here's Why ATI (ATI) Fell More Than Broader Market

ATI (ATI) closed at $82.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of steel and specialty metals had gained 9.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 6.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of ATI will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.75, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating a 7.79% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion, which would represent changes of +24.39% and +5.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ATI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ATI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, ATI is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.47. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.34.

It's also important to note that ATI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ATI Inc. (ATI)

