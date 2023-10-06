Here's Why Astrazeneca (AZN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $67.42, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

The the stock of pharmaceutical has fallen by 1.65% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astrazeneca in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.82, indicating a 2.38% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.55 billion, showing a 5.14% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $45.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.91% and +3.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% decrease. As of now, Astrazeneca holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Astrazeneca is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.84.

One should further note that AZN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.