Here's Why Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) closed at $249.74, marking a -4.03% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 46.12% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Astera Labs, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 56.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $360.24 million, showing a 87.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.97 per share and a revenue of $1.53 billion, indicating changes of +61.41% and +79.64%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.01% lower. Right now, Astera Labs, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 87.66. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.42 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ALAB's PEG ratio is currently 1.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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