Here's Why Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) was down 2.51% at $92.91. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.91%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.23% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 153.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $172.71 million, up 124.74% from the year-ago period.

ALAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $702.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.71% and +77.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.74% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Astera Labs, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 193.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 45.44 of its industry.

One should further note that ALAB currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

