Here's Why AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Fell More Than Broader Market

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $82.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.85% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.28, marking a 31.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34.32 million, indicating a 2858.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.47 per share and a revenue of $164.76 million, representing changes of -9.7% and +132.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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