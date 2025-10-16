Here's Why AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Fell More Than Broader Market

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $89.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.47% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 132.31% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.18, reflecting a 25% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.74 million, indicating a 1785.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $53.9 million. These totals would mark changes of -48.48% and +1119.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

