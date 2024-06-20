Here's Why AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) reached $11.22, with a -1.49% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.79%.

The company's stock has climbed by 144.68% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.19, reflecting a 20.83% increase from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% lower. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

