Here's Why Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Asbury Automotive Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Asbury Automotive Group had US$3.93b of debt, an increase on US$1.84b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$297.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.63b.

NYSE:ABG Debt to Equity History July 27th 2022

How Strong Is Asbury Automotive Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Asbury Automotive Group had liabilities of US$1.58b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.09b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$297.5m in cash and US$187.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.19b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$3.55b, we think shareholders really should watch Asbury Automotive Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Asbury Automotive Group has net debt to EBITDA of 3.5 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.8 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 3.5. Notably, Asbury Automotive Group's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 105% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Asbury Automotive Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Asbury Automotive Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Both Asbury Automotive Group's ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow and its EBIT growth rate gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to handle its total liabilities. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Asbury Automotive Group's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Asbury Automotive Group you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

