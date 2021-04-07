Here's Why Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Can Afford Some Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Art's-Way Manufacturing's Debt?

As you can see below, Art's-Way Manufacturing had US$5.17m of debt, at November 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Art's-Way Manufacturing's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:ARTW Debt to Equity History April 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Art's-Way Manufacturing had liabilities of US$6.16m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.73m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.7k and US$2.47m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.42m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Art's-Way Manufacturing has a market capitalization of US$14.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Art's-Way Manufacturing's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Art's-Way Manufacturing had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 2.1%, to US$22m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Art's-Way Manufacturing had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$3.9m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$1.5m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Art's-Way Manufacturing has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

