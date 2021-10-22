Here's Why Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Artesian Resources Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Artesian Resources had US$171.1m of debt, up from US$159.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Artesian Resources' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ARTN.A Debt to Equity History October 22nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Artesian Resources had liabilities of US$49.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$388.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$369.0k as well as receivables valued at US$11.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$426.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$370.4m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Artesian Resources has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.7 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Fortunately, Artesian Resources grew its EBIT by 5.4% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Artesian Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Artesian Resources saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Mulling over Artesian Resources's attempt at converting EBIT to free cash flow, we're certainly not enthusiastic. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. We should also note that Water Utilities industry companies like Artesian Resources commonly do use debt without problems. Overall, it seems to us that Artesian Resources's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Artesian Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

