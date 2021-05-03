Here's Why Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Artesian Resources Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Artesian Resources had debt of US$171.0m, up from US$153.4m in one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Artesian Resources' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ARTN.A Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Artesian Resources had liabilities of US$43.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$380.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$28.0k in cash and US$12.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$411.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$376.6m, we think shareholders really should watch Artesian Resources's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Artesian Resources's debt is 4.4 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.7 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. On a slightly more positive note, Artesian Resources grew its EBIT at 11% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Artesian Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Artesian Resources burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

Mulling over Artesian Resources's attempt at converting EBIT to free cash flow, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. It's also worth noting that Artesian Resources is in the Water Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We're quite clear that we consider Artesian Resources to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Artesian Resources you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

