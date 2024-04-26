Here's Why Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Arq, Inc. (ARQ) closed the latest trading day at $7.87, indicating a +0.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 20.99% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arq, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.07, signifying an 82.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.1 million, indicating a 11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.15 per share and a revenue of $104.7 million, signifying shifts of +64.29% and +5.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arq, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arq, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

