Here's Why Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) ended the recent trading session at $19.51, demonstrating a +0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 20.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.13%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.51 million, showing an 82.08% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $26.85 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Armour Residential REIT presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.71, so one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

