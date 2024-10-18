Here's Why ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $6.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.39% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, down 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.43 billion, down 7.41% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $9.18 billion, signifying shifts of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, ARKO Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ARKO Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.46. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.05 for its industry.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 107, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

