Here's Why ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest market close, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) reached $6.98, with a +0.43% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.45%.

The the stock of company has risen by 17.6% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 5.88% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.43 billion, indicating a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $9.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ARKO Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ARKO Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.31.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

